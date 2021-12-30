Queen Elizabeth II always gets the attention she deserves, and maybe that's why she has been careful with the words she uses in her communications.

Since she began her reign as the Queen of the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II ultimately showed different sides of her and facts about her life as a royal. One of the most interesting tidbits about her to date involves her most hated word.

Several news outlets, including Reader's Digest, revealed that Her Majesty considers the word "pregnant" as something vulgar.

A palace insider told Us Weekly (via Closer Weekly) that when Prince George was still a baby, the Queen reportedly used a different term and only called pregnant women "in the family way."



The phrase began as a slang term in the 17th century. According to Merriam-Webster, the phrase's usage has continuously fallen in the past years. Despite that, the Queen still wants to use it to avoid sounding too discourteous.

But Queen Elizabeth II Swore Once

Most royal fans thought Queen Elizabeth II's most hated word was a swear. But she was actually caught using the word several times.

Comedian Brian Blessed once claimed that the Queen used the F-word when she was talking about one of his appearances on "Have I Got News For You." The veteran actor revealed that Her Majesty told him she heard him saying the Anglo-Saxon word when he hosted the show.

"I had said the word on Have I Got News For You when I was describing people s******* on Everest. Well I was at the Palace last year and the Queen was in hysterics about it," he said.

Blessed then copied Her Majesty's voice, saying, "That was a funny story you told about going to the toilet on Everest, Mr Blessed. What I would like to say to you is that the word f*** is an AngloSaxon word. It means spreading the seed."

After hearing his story, David Mitchell said it was amazing that he heard her speaking the F-word.

But it was not shocking to some royal fans since Queen Elizabeth II - like her late husband Prince Philip - has always been known for using jokes whenever she can.

