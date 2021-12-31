Based on sister Khloe's Christmas video, many have speculated that Kylie Jenner had already given birth to her second child, following Stormi.

The Instagram story posted by Kardashian showed the children from their family, her daughter, True, Kim Kardashian's children, Chicago and Saint, and Kylie's daughter, Stormi. They have chased down Santa Claus in their annual Christmas Eve family party.

And yet, some fans on Reddit have noticed that Stormi was the only one wearing a mask, thinking that there might be a specific reason why they keep her face extra covered. In the post, it was captioned, "My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?"

Christmas Baby Debate

Now that the user has posted a photo from the said Instagram update, many supported their theory. In fact, one comment said, "I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn't want to take risks but it could also be that she had the baby. Fair point. When was she due?"

It received a reply saying, "It's very possible. A while back somebody did the math and her due date would be Jan. 2 that's literally next week." Another also commented based on their pregnancy, "Or she's having them soon, I was induced on the 5th so thanksgiving I was a psycho about masks and distancing to still see family but also be as safe as possible leading up to my induction."

In contrast to that, many are also not convinced that Jenner has given birth. One said, "She could just have a cold and they don't want the other kids to get it? My nephew wore a mask this Christmas cause he had a runny nose and the kids can't go to daycare if they get sick and have any Covid-like symptoms."

And as of writing, no reports can clarify that the model has already given birth to her baby.

Kylie's Slow Return

Meanwhile, it seems like the "Kylie Cosmetics" founder has made her way back to social media after nearly two months of being on hiatus following Travis Scott's "Astroworld" festival tragedy.

She recently posted a throwback photo of her mom, Kris Jenner, on Christmas eve, wearing a sparkly gown for holidays.

In the old photo of the momager, she stood in front of a decorated fireplace complete with stockings and poinsettias while posing with a youthful figure. Jenner wrote as a caption, "merry christmas eve ♥️♥️♥️," as she alerted her social media followers with her return.

