Numerous fans have witnessed Kim Kardashian take "a page out" of Khloe Kardashian's book after posting a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story.

In the said update, which was posted on December 29, Wednesday, the SKIMS founder wrote, "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him."

She also added, "Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help you GROW."

Sister Like Sister?

As reported by Us Weekly, it seems unusual for the elder Kardashian to share a quote without any context given. But, as for her sister Khloe, she was more known to share cryptic messages on social media frequently.

The source also noted that the post came after the KKW Beauty founder's ongoing divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, with whom she shares her four young children with. It was announced in February this year that they split after their longtime marriage.



As the two announced to have taken a step on their legal split, Kardashian was confirmed dating Pete Davidson in November following their pairing on "Saturday Night Live" the month before. The public initially spotted the budding couple holding hands in Palm Springs, California, headlining that the model is taking steps moving on.

Also exclusively reported by the same publisher, a source said their relationship is "getting serious" and that "things have definitely escalated quickly" and healthily.

"Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go," they also added. The TV star has admitted that she "doesn't want to rush into anything too serious" with the 28-year-old comedian. Yet, they are enjoying the "early stage" of their relationship.

"They are super smitten over each other though, that's for sure," the informant continued.

Soon as Kardashian's romance with Davidson heated up on social media, West also made himself join into the spotlight, pleading for the comeback of his estranged wife.

The "DONDA" creator claimed during his appearance on Revolt's "Drink Champs," "SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We're not even divorced."

"So how we - because [it's] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents - I want us to be together."

