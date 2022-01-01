Brad Pitt reportedly did not have a good year in 2021 as the actor suffered from massive weight loss that harmed his life.

What was once expected as a perfect relationship turned into the worst one when Jolie filed for divorce from the actor due to irreconcilable differences. At that time, the couple's lawyer revealed that she decided to split to save the family's well-being.

Only a few months before they reach its six-year since the filing, a news outlet claimed that Pitt was starving himself to death that his health eventually led him to be bald.

National Enquirer said that the estranged couple's custody battle was affecting the actor's physical status. Amid the divorce process, they also needed to deal with their children's custody as they could not agree to have shared rights to them.

"Brad has been pushing himself so hard and he's really not taking good care of himself these days...his clothes are hanging off him, he's washed out and exhausted the whole time and looks like a ghost," a source said.

A doctor even poured more fuel to the fire by claiming that Pitt was down to 143 pounds after feeling stressed out and depressed. His busy schedule also affected his life even more that he reportedly hurt himself to death in the process.

Did Brad Pitt Dig His Own Grave?

Aside from the fact that the claims seem shady, a news outlet noted that National Enquirer photoshopped the actor's photo from one of his trips to Belgium to make him look like he was losing all the possible pounds.

With that alone, it is implausible to approve the bait and believe it was true. In addition, the doctor who commented on Pitt's health surely never treated him as disclosing a patient's information in public is prohibited.



Instead of stressing himself with the divorce and custody battle, Pitt started hoping for a more positive year when he turned 58. A source told People that he has been staying low-key in all aspects for a long time now.

"He's staying low-key in general. That's really the kind of guy he is anyway," the insider said. "It's a natural time for reflection for him."

He then thought about the next steps and hoped 2022 would be a brighter year for him.

