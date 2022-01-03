A party's not a party without a wardrobe malfunction!

As Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve special Miley's New Year's Eve Party came on, her top came off! The superstar began to sing her chart-topping classic Party in the USA. Only a few lines into the first verse of her song, the singer realized their was a problem. She had just gotten through the line, "I hopped off the plane at LAX with my dream and a cardigan. Welcome to the land of-," and cut herself off. She grabbed her top, said, "Alright," and turned around. The audience then watched as the thin string keeping her top on quickly came apart.

Cyrus, a weathered professional, kept on singing, walked confidently to the back of the stage and left to address the problem. Even though dropping the ball is the New Year's Eve way, Cyrus's team did not! As the star dealth with her wardrobe problems, her backup singers stole the show, giving us the best tight harmony pop-music has seen in 2022. Where can we get their album??? When Miley Cyrus returned to the stage, she didn't miss a beat. She came out wearing a jaw-dropping red blazer. Her power to look as amazing in her plan B outfit as her plan A outfit is a true testament to her AWESOMENESS.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

This perfect reaction to this wardrobe malfunction is perfectly representative of this New Year's Special and the year itself. The rock star said, "Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us." This year might throw a few punches our way, but they are nothing we can't handle with grace, dignity, and ultimate star-power. Thanks for showing us that Miley!