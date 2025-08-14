Freshly released police bodycam footage evidences U.S. track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for reportedly assaulting her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman.

TMZ posted the video Wednesday, showing Richardson referring to Coleman as a "coward" during the arrest and minimizing their altercation while talking with police.

In accordance with police, surveillance footage indicated Richardson pushing Coleman into a wall, prompting a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence.

In Monday night's Instagram post, as reported by The Guardian, Richardson commented on the incident.

"I'm taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and my spirit and not allowing this moment – but accepting this moment – to be more," she posted.

She elaborated on what she was thinking in an Instagram Story video, stating: "More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that – holding myself accountable," she said.

"So my only thing is, I want to be more – not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y'all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self.

So more than anything, I refused to run away ... but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater but you gotta go through in order to get there."

On Tuesday morning, Richardson apologized openly to Coleman: I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I've experienced in my past.

Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can't apologize enough."

Coleman, in a phone interview with The Athletic just after the arrest, stood up for Richardson.

"She's a human being, and a great person. She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can't understand, but nobody can.

She's one of one. And I'm one of one, too. I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around; I don't feel as if she should have been arrested."