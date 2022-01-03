A few hours after Las Vegas Raiders took home the win against Indianapolis Colts, cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested after police found him in his car in Sin City; what did the athlete do?

According to TMZ, authorities allegedly found the football player "passed out" in his vehicle. Police officials went to the Cromwell Hotel at around 4 in the morning after witnesses called and reported the NFL star sleeping at his car on a lot exit ramp.

Insiders told the outlet that the cops were able to contact him. He was later arrested after failing the sobriety test, meaning he's intoxicated with alcohol.

The Clark County Detention Center book him on one count of misdemeanor DUI around 6 a.m. He's now in the process of being released from custody.

Authorities confirmed that Hobbs would appear in court in May 2022, but no exact date was announced.

Las Vegas Raiders Speak Out on Nate Hobbs' Arrest

In recent updates, the team's interim head coach Rich Bisaccia issued a statement through their press conference, saying the Las Vegas Raiders are aware of his recent arrest. (watch the video below)

Bisaccia mentioned the team has been "trying to collect as much information" as they possibly could after the incident.

At the time of this writing, Hobbs' fate in the team is still unclear as the interim head coach did not reveal whether he'll be ousted or not.

Not the First Las Vegas Raiders Player to be Arrested Over the Past Few Months

In November, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death after a horrifying car crash that claimed the life of a woman named Tina Tintor and her dog.

The athlete was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Corvette at around midnight when he crashed his car into another vehicle in a residential place around South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the driver of the Toyota Rav4 got caught on fire and passed away.

At the time, Ruggs had a passenger by his side who also sustained injuries. The two of them were taken to the hospital.

Another player, Damon Arnett, also faced legal woes the same week after reportedly slamming his vehicle into a woman's car when he was arriving at the Raiders' facility.

