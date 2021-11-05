The National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders is facing another controversy after Henry Ruggs III's accident which killed a woman and a dog as another player, Damon Arnette, is currently facing a lawsuit from a woman who alleged that she got injured in a violent car crash last year.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, the athlete reportedly slammed into the woman's car with his vehicle, which happened on October 14 last year at around 7:29 a.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The alleged victim claims that the Raiders star thought he missed his turn while on his way into the Raiders' facility, so he swerved his vehicle at a speed of 65 miles per hour to make the right turn.

This caused Arnette's vehicle to crash into the woman's car, which left it wrecked violently.

After the said incident, the athlete reportedly left the crash scene illegally and went inside the headquarters, which is a few feet away from the scene.

The woman experienced severe injuries such as head trauma, shoulder, neck, and back pain. The event also took a toll on the woman's mental health as she suffered depression and panic attacks.

All-in-all the total damage that the woman got after the alleged accident was over $92,000.

Police Records Show Damon Arnette Did Not Illegally Leave The Scene

Per police records, Arnette did not illegally leave the scene as he was cited for the incident. In the incident report, authorities noted that the player admitted his wrongdoings, especially making the right turn unsafe for other cars.

Arnette also stayed in the scene long enough to help the woman. He did leave the scene a few moments after to attend a meeting at work, but a friend of his stayed and provided his contact to police officials.

But, authorities are hitting back, saying the friend did not provide any contact of the Raiders star, and he did try to take the fall for Arnette.

Cops later went inside the Raiders' headquarters to locate the player to deal with his actions.

Damon Arnette's Camp Speaks Out

After he was served a lawsuit, the outlet spoke to Arnette's lawyer Richard Schonfield saying the NFL star denies all the allegations against him, and he "looks forward to addressing these claims through the court process."

The 2nd Lawsuit For a Raiders Star Recently

Damon Arnette is not the first to face legal woes this week as his teammate, Henry Ruggs III, killed someone in a car crash after driving under the influence of alcohol.

The NFL player was booked with DUI charges "resulting in death and reckless driving in early reports." His bail was set at $150,000 in a courthouse appearance on Wednesday.

His victim, Tina Tintor, was pronounced dead after failing to rescue her inside her SUV.

