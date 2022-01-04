It wasn't such a Happy New Year's for Andy Cohen this year. During New Years's Eve Live hosted by Anderson Cooper on CNN, a rather inebriated Cohen had some choice words for Ryan Seacrest who was nearby shooting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and now wants to apologize for his faux pas.

While being interviewed by Cooper, Cohen said,

If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing.

On his SiriusXM show Monday, Cohen expressed his guilt for the trash talk,

The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that. I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it. I just kept talking and I shouldn't have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It's the only thing.

Although, Cohen did also bash former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as well,

Watching Mayor de Blasio do his 'victory lap' dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!

Cohen ended the apology session by asking his co-host John Hill,

Is there anything else you think I should apologize for, John?

Hill jokingly replied,

It's done. What's done is done. I liked 'sayonara sucker.

The entirety of Monday's broadcast can be heard below.