For a movie that was shot three years ago, this one is taking an awful long time to come out.

For Jared Leto, the MCU Vampire/doctor character Morbius is probably more like a memory - after all, his part in creating the next Sony/MCU film in the saga of Spider-Man linked tales was done before we ever even knew about the Covid-19 pandemic.

For us, though, the guy is still a mystery, because Morbius' release has now officially been delayed SIX times. Its previous listed release dates include:

July 31, 2020

March 19, 2021

October 8, 2021

January 21, 2022

January 28, 2022

And now, finally:

April 1, 2022.

This will hopefully be the last delay for the film. The most recent move before this one was presumably to place it on a weekend where fewer movies were releasing for Morbius to compete with, but the studio has not given a reason for this new move to the springtime.

Many are speculating that it has something to do with folding in Andrew Garfield's version of Spider-Man for some kind of cameo or end credit scene to link the worlds of the two films together.

Plus, with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in No Way Home implying he killed people after Gwen’s death, it could give credence to the fact that the Spider-Man in the Morbius trailer with the “Murderer” graffiti logo on the art is Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. 🤷🏻‍♂️(2/2) — Lonely Abandoned Beagle (@AbandonedLizard) January 4, 2022

Mostly, though, people are assuming that the delay is due to the major spikes in Covid-19 cases we have seen in recent days, which have forced many people and governing bodies alike to scale back public outings to protect one another from the virus. Delaying Morbius until spring creates a better chance of having more people see the film in theaters, which is, obvioulsy, what the studio wants.

Once again with Sony the overprotective mom! Just let him fly already!! pic.twitter.com/hijfyID7ld — I worry for you without me (@PHAIPHILE) January 4, 2022

Hopefully this is the last time we sign off with a different release date tacked onto the end of this sentence: Morbius will now hit theaters on April 1st. (Seriously, if it ends up being an April Fools' joke, we'll scream.)