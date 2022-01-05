Is there something about playing a big, box-office smashing superhero that makes you want to return to Hollywood's roots?

If you ask Chris Evans, he would probably say yes, because the former Captain America is now set to play the Golden Age Hollywood Actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming film that was all his idea.

The concept of the story is about a 12-year-old boy who works on an MGM lot in 1958, following him as he creates an imaginary friendship with acting legend Gene Kelly. Sort of like Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, about a little German boy during WWII who forms an imaginary friendship with Hitler, but a little less...wild.

The script for this new venture is being penned by Academy Award-winning writer John Logan, who is behind scripts like Gladiator, Skyfall, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Evans is also bringing in Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who he worked with for Knives Out, to produce.

Evans isn't the only one going from his MCU role to playing a classic Hollywood legend: Spider-man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland (who will reportedly still be appearing in future MCU ventures, don't worry) is now set to play Fred Astaire in a n upcoming biopic as well.

All we need now is Elizabeth Olsen as Audrey Hepburn or something.

Wait. Actually, look at this:

.........There's something there. Somebody call her agent and tell them.