It's been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family and drop their positions as senior members of the firm. Since then, the couple moved to Montecito, California, with their son Archie and the Duchess has since given birth to Lilibet Diana.

A few months before the couple's departure, the Duke of Sussex gave the public an insight into his relationship with Prince William. A royal editor described his reaction as "shocking"; how did he take the situation?

In an ITV documentary titled "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," Prince Harry spoke to Tom Bradby about his connection with his brother amid the rumors circulating that they have a fallout in their relationship.

He said, "We are brothers. We will always be brothers." (via Express UK)

However, he also claimed they certainly are on "different paths at the moments," but as brothers, they will have good and bad days.

Rebecca English later claimed that the Duke of Cambridge watched the documentary with "shock and horror" as he knew what he needed to do. William reportedly "mulled a solution," but the editor did not give an insight as to what his plans were.

Speaking to Channel 5's documentary titled "William & Kate: Too Good To Be True," Daily Mail UK's royal editor said Harry was publicly sharing their "dirty linen," and he "debated long and hard about what to do."

Former journalist Richard Kay also spoke in the documentary, saying the Duke of Sussex had a deep understanding of his brother's future as a monarch.

"No one knows more than Harry what kind of life William has got in front of him," he said.

In addition, Prince William expected his brother to support him along the way by the time he took on the role as king, but "it looks like he won't be" now.

After leaving the royal family, the two brothers spent time apart as William is based in the United Kingdom, while Prince Harry stayed in California.

Despite their distance, the two were able to meet each other on several occasions, like Prince Philip's death in April of last year.

Harry briefly spoke to Kate Middleton and William after the service.

Months later, the brothers reunited again to unveil the late Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace.

