Amy Schneider may be having a great month with her 24-game winning streak on Jeopardy, but it hasn't been all sunshine and cash winnings everywhere.

Unfortunately, the reigning champ and record-breaker, who also happens to be a trans woman, has been the victim of countless transphobic remarks online. Fortunately, she seems unabashed, tweeting this succinct quip on New Year's Eve:

Then, on Monday, Ms. Schneider tweeted something less triumphant - though still astoundingly positive in tone, given the circumstances: She had been robbed at gunpoint.

It is unclear as of right now whether the robbery was random or specifically targeting Schneider, but many have speculated that it either has something to do with her Jeopardy winnings (which now total $897,600), her trans identity, or both. Oakland police are still investigating the incident, according to NBC news, and have no leads on the matter of motive that they were willing to share with the outlet at this time.

At least, regardless of why it happened, Schneider was not hurt in the altercation, and continues to stand as a source of inspiration for trans women everywhere - especially kids.

May Amy Schneider remain safe from all harm and keep her positive spirit burning bright - and hopefully her winning streak, too!

Tags: Amy Schneider