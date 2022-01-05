Amy Schneider may be having a great month with her 24-game winning streak on Jeopardy, but it hasn't been all sunshine and cash winnings everywhere.

Unfortunately, the reigning champ and record-breaker, who also happens to be a trans woman, has been the victim of countless transphobic remarks online. Fortunately, she seems unabashed, tweeting this succinct quip on New Year's Eve:

I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind 🙏 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 31, 2021

Then, on Monday, Ms. Schneider tweeted something less triumphant - though still astoundingly positive in tone, given the circumstances: She had been robbed at gunpoint.

Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

It is unclear as of right now whether the robbery was random or specifically targeting Schneider, but many have speculated that it either has something to do with her Jeopardy winnings (which now total $897,600), her trans identity, or both. Oakland police are still investigating the incident, according to NBC news, and have no leads on the matter of motive that they were willing to share with the outlet at this time.

At least, regardless of why it happened, Schneider was not hurt in the altercation, and continues to stand as a source of inspiration for trans women everywhere - especially kids.

As a former contestant (@KenJennings 26th game) and the parent of a young trans woman (who did quiz bowl in HS & college), it’s been great to watch you. Congratulations on your streak and on having the grace to take the high road with these trolls and troglodytes! — Michael Vance (@mavNU91) December 31, 2021

May Amy Schneider remain safe from all harm and keep her positive spirit burning bright - and hopefully her winning streak, too!