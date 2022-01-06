Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson may have a filthy moniker from Scott Disick.

Scott couldn't resist leaving a cheeky comment on Instagram after Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit on Thursday. 'Where is the tripod!'

There was some evidence that it was in reference to Davidson's well-documented virility, which is credited the expression "big d*** energy."

There was an outpouring of support for the jab, with more than three thousand likes in less than an hour.

It was not lost on Kim's fans that the term "tripod" is commonly used to describe an endowed guy since it is seen as a "third leg."

"It's got to be, it can't be anything else, he's not that funny,' one fan responded.

"I would bet anything this is Pete's nickname,' someone else commented on the said joke, while another wrote: 'So the rumors are true about Pete?"

A social media user coined the expression 'huge d**k energy' after Pete's ex-fiancé Ariana Grande tweeted about the size of his manhood, sparking the allegations to begin.

A fan had asked Ariana 'How long is Pete?' seemingly referring to the song named after the star on her album, to which she joked (or not), and later deleted: 'Like 10 inches? ...oh f-...i mean...like a lil over a minute.'

A Twitter user named Tina (@babyvietcong) responded: 'Pete Davidson is 6'3 with dark circles, exudes big d**k energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he's a Scorpio but anyway..... I'd married him within a month too."

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted enjoying each other's company while vacationing in the Bahamas.

After disembarking from a boat, the reality TV personality, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" cast member, 28, were spotted walking on a wharf together.

Kardashian donned all-black for their afternoon date, including a plunging black blouse, loose frayed denim, and matching sunglasses.

On the other hand, Davidson opted for an all-blue ensemble, which included a navy letterman jacket, a white sweatshirt, and a black Louis Vuitton backpack.

The duo, who appeared to be having a good time as they walked down the beach, didn't show any signs of PDA or hold hands. The backpack strap and an iPad were occupying Davidson's hands at the time. Yet, no one would doubt that the two are enjoying each other's presence. As they walked out of the water, it seemed as if they were cemented together.

