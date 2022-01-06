Director Peter Bogdanovich, the filmmaker who famously raked nominations at several awards shows, has died. He was 82.

Bogdanovich's daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, first confirmed the tragic news to The Hollywood Reporter. She revealed that the filmmaker died shortly after midnight on Thursday, citing that Peter Bogdanovich's cause of death was due to natural reasons.

It remains unknown whether the filmmaker suffered from any illnesses prior to his death. However, fans assume that his old age also contributed to his passing.

Following the news about his death, his colleagues and fans shared their heartfelt tributes online and remembered the legacy Bogdanovich made.

Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro shared a photo of the late filmmaker and wrote, "Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation."



"With the death of Peter Bogdanovich, one of the last remaining links to classic Hollywood is also gone," editor-at-large at RogerEbert.com, Matt Zoller Seitz, said.

Peter Bogdanovich Had Flourishing Career Before His Passing

Prior to his death, Bogdanovich changed the track of Hollywood's cinema, and his work became the "New Hollywood" in the 1970s.

He dropped his Oscar-nominee "The Last Picture Show" in 1971, which catapulted him to have an A-list status. He earned directing and adapted screenplay nominations for the film.

At that time, the then-31-year-old filmmaker immediately earned praises from veteran filmmakers and industry icons, with Stefan Kanfer boasting to Time Magazine that Bogdanovich performed the most difficult "of all cinematic feats."

"It spoke to a lot of people. People have told me that it reminds them of their hometown, so I think it has a certain universality to it. Young love, and sex and all that, is pretty universal," the late filmmaker said in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune.

Due to the success of his second film, he released two "The Last Picture Show" follow-ups - "What's Up, Doc?" and "Paper Moon," respectively.

Aside from "The Last Picture Show," he went on to give birth to more films, including an adaptation of "Daisy Miller" and "At Long Last Love."

