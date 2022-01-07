Andrew Garfield can surely keep a secret because he hasn't said a word about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home until now.

"I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing!'"

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield did the Spider-Man pointing meme while filming #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/8Jx4lEl4mM — SpideysNews (SPOILERS) (@spideysnews) January 7, 2022

It seems the mandatory wait time for spoilers on a movie as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home is approximately three weeks, because that's how long ago the December 17 release of 2021's biggest film was.

Now, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire can FINALLY stop lying through their teeth in interviews and tell us about the unique experience they had with Tom Holland - playing the same character three different ways in the same movie - and Garfield has a lot to say about it.

In a new Variety interview, he started off simple, talking about how much fun they had as actors when it came to shop talk and comparing notes.

"Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands."

You would think that the people behind the more modern suit would have thought of this: It's amusing that Tobey Macguire's spidey-suit didn't have that problem, seeing as his operated in a world of flip phones anyway.

Of course, Garfield didn't just talk about surface-level stuff in the interview. There was a lot of deep diving to be done when it came to the experience of bringing these characters and these worlds together, and he was grateful to producer Amy Pascal - who has now presided over nine total Spider-Man films - for being there to facilitate their discussions.

"We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There's also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you've already walked down, and you know it doesn't lead the place where you ultimately meant to go."

(Of course the poetic Andrew Garfield would spell out the main theme of the movie in such an off-the-cuff-answer.)

All this reminicing and healing that he's been able to do for his own Spider-Man seems to have Garfield in a more Spidey-ceptive mood now, as his answers about coming back to do a third Amazing Spider-Man film. (He is the only one of the trio not to have a trilogy to his name.)

"I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

Of all things, though, the sweetest detail of all was just how much he, Holland, and Macguire bonded over the course of their two weeks filming together.

"There's a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them."

You can still catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters; you can also see Garfield in his Oscar-nominated role as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...Boom! on Netflix.