James Bond chiefs turned down Tom Holland's concept for a film about the famed MI6 agent's early years, according to the actor. According to the bosses, the concept did not make much sense. Ouch.

A year ago, the Spider-Man star, 25, revealed that his idea for a Bond movie 'didn't work or make sense' to the Bond estate.

He told Total Film Magazine,"I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with."

He added, "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

Daniel Craig's fifth and last tour as 007 happened with "No Time To Die," the 25th James Bond film. It was ultimately released in 2021.

Ian Fleming, a British author and former naval intelligence officer who wrote the Bond novels and short tales, is the inspiration for the Bond series.

The Fleming estate has sanctioned a spin-off series of novels, Young Bond, based on Bond's exploits at Eton College, despite the fact that an origin tale was denied.

His idea might have been rejected but his girlfriend certainly would never make him feel that way. Zendaya loves talking about him!

On Sunday, the second season of Euphoria will air on HBO, and Zendaya talked to Extra on Thursday (Jan. 6) about what fans can anticipate from the new season and joked about how her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and real-life boyfriend Tom Holland may turn up on the program.

Rue, Zendaya's character in the forthcoming season, is seen carrying a bag to an addiction group meeting in the official trailer. If you ask Zendaya what's in the suitcase, she exclaims "I cannot tell you!" and tries to keep her mouth shut. However, she joked with Extra's Rachel Lindsey that Tom is the big surprise. "He pops out. That's the big spoiler," she laughs.

