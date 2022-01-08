An entertainment industry analyst who was able to work with multiple major companies, Larry Gerbrandt, passed away at the age of 69.

The news was first reported by Deadline, confirming that he died Friday, January 6, at his home in Armas, California. However, the family disclosed no cause of death, but they said that he died in his sleep.

Gerbrandt was survived by his whole family, including his wife, Margo, son Ryan, daughter Lauren Andrews, and four grandchildren Nathan and Anistyn Gerbrandt, and Grayson and Waytt Andrews.



No funeral plans were revealed to the public as well.

Gerbrandt In The Entertainment Industry

For 30 years of his career, he spent "launching and operating assets" in the media and the entertainment world.

He began his career working for Brimstone Films and Orion Cable. Apart from that, he worked for Paul Kagan's Kegan World Media from 1984 to 2004, where he became the senior analyst and vice president of the entertainment division.

Gerbrandt had also partnered with more big companies, including AlixPartners, where he led the entertainment consulting and litigation support practice, and Nielsen Analytics, where the analyst authored studies on the future of on-demand content over broadband and wireless networks.

He was a member of the board of directors of The InspirationCable Network. Also, He qualified Gerbrandt as a member of the board of directors and expert witness in more than 100 cases, as per the said publisher.

On The Recent With Gerbrandt

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in 2007, he recently co-founded Media Valuation Partners, a custom research, litigation support, and valuation practice.

Disney also had Gerbrandt as their valuation expert for its landmark Katzenberg v. Disney suit that was settled in 1999. The analyst testified in rate-setting proceedings involving music performing rights organizations, Library of Congress copyright arbitration tribunals, and FCC cable network carriage disputes.

There was also a time when he wrote a "Letter from America" for Euromedia and "MediaMath" column for The Hollywood Reporter in late 2010.

He was said to be a keen photographer, mainly of landscapes. He showcased his works through his exhibit named Rare Light Gallery, located in San Juan Bautista, California, and syndicated worldwide.

May his soul rest in peace.

