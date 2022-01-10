Actress and wrestler better known with the moniker Matilda The Hun, Deanna Booher, reportedly passed away at the age of 73.

The US Day News initially announced over the weekend that rumors were surrounding Booher's death, as numerous fans have shared their condolences online.

Later on, Bill Apter confirmed the news, which was then followed by WWE posting a statement where it read, "We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as "Matilda The Hun" and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73."

"Our sincerest thoughts are with her family, friends and those affected by her passing. ... WWE extends its condolences to Booher's family, friends and fans," they added.

We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73.https://t.co/MbKkuDCUL3 — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2022

As of writing, no reports have been made regarding her cause of death. However, other notices have stated that she had been "quite ill for quite a long time."

Matilda The Hun In The Industry

According to the professional wrestling company, Booher is from Southern California who has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, even becoming the "pioneer in sports-entertainment."

Matilda The Hun began her wrestling career in the 1980s through amateur mud wrestling, where she faced both women and men in California. After going through a match against a 700-pound bear, she has made a name for herself in the industry.

After becoming a part of the El Camino Junior College wrestling team, she debuted as a professional wrestler named the masked "Queen Kong." Booher further continued her career as a part of the innovative Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, also known as GLOW, as the "feared Matilda The Hun."

READ ALSO: Larry Gerbrandt Dead at 69, What Is The Veteran Entertainment Industry Analyst's Cause of Death?

Wrestler Outside The Ring

Apart from becoming a wrestler, she also earned credits for her movie appearances such as "Spaceballs," "Theodore Rex," and "Brainsmasher... A Love Story." For television shows, Booher also appeared in "Married... with Children" and "Night Court." She also joined Aerosmith's music video for "Love in an Elevator."

Fans and colleagues immediately left their own tribute to Matilda The Hun on social media. One user said, "Dee Booher, known to fans as Matilda the Hun of GLOW Fame has passed away at the age of 70. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Dee Booher, known to fans as Matilda the Hun of G.L.O.W. Fame has passed away at the age of 70.



We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. #MatildaTheHun #GLOW pic.twitter.com/jkWyE1S5s7 — WrestleWorld (@ItsWrestleWorld) January 8, 2022



This was also followed by another, which read, "#OOC I just found out about the passing of this lovely woman, one of the original GLOW Girls, Matilda the Hun. Rest In Peace."

READ MORE: Devin Booker Exposed? Model Ava Louise Shares Bold DM From NBA Player Amid Relationship With Kendall Jenner