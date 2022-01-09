Ava Louise has just made a name for herself outside of OnlyFans once again after exposing Kendall Jenner's current boyfriend Devin Booker, who was allegedly up on her DMs.

According to what has surfaced on the internet over the weekend, the model posted a screenshot of a message from the NBA player. In the photo, it appears to have Booker asking for her number. "NBA next?" the model captioned in the now-expired photo.

Louise initially had gone viral after participating in a TikTok challenge in 2020 where she had to lick the toilet seat.

As of writing, Booker has yet to confirm if the claims were factual, knowing that he is currently dating model Kendall Jenner.

Netizens were shocked as soon as the image spiraled the internet, making many split if it was real or not. Some even speculated tha the Phoenix Suns star is cheating on his girlfriend. One netizen seemed to have believed the news as they tweeted, "Not devin booker cheating on Kendall Jenner with that Ava Louise girl."

This was followed by another who thinks that the screen capture was fake, saying, "ik ava louise is a liar and i really f-cking hope devin booker is not sliding into her dms bc i will riot."

ik ava louise is a liar and i really fucking hope devin booker is not sliding into her dms bc i will riot — kaylee ♡ (@kaayleenicolee) January 8, 2022





Not The Only Time

Apparently, this was not the first time Ava Louise has decided to make herself the star of every headline. In the first week of 2022, she admitted that she had gone out with NFL star Antonio Brown. As per Daily Mail, Brown smuggled the influencer into his hotel room the night before he stormed off the field during a game.

And as to Louise's statement to the source, he had wanted her to spend the night with him. But, she initially declined the offer after discovering she would have to be smuggled out of his room as he'll be meeting Tom Brady.

Based on The Sports Grail, pictures, messages, and voice chats were leaked from the influencer where she claimed that they only lasted for 30 seconds, and Brown asked her to shoot a sex tape, too.

The Buccaneers confirmed he had been officially released from the team, which became his fourth exit since 2018.

