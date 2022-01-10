Congratulations are in order for actor Josh Duhamel, who announced on Instagram over the weekend that he is now engaged to model Audra Mari.

In an adorable post, an excited Duhamel is shown on a beach holding up a note asking for Mari's hand in marriage with her standing behind him looking equally as elated. The note reads, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?" The Instagram response said,

It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.

The proposal was not the only special occasion for the couple, who have been together since 2019. Duhamel and Mari got engaged on January 8th, Mari's 28th birthday. Now that's how you do it, gentlemen!

The happy couple received well wishes from fans and even Duhamel's ex-wife, singer Fergie, who simply replied, "Congrats!!!" The pair have been divorced since 2019 and were separated since 2017 and have one child, an 8-year-old son named Axl Jack.

Duhamel opened up in 2018 about wanting more kids after the split from his wife of 8 years on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert,

I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f--- anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.

So far, the couple seems to be a great match. We wish them the best of luck.