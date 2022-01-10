"Grey's Anatomy" Season 19 has been confirmed. Following repeated interviews of Ellen Pompeo stating she does not think she can do more seasons for this show or that she does not think the show should go on further, it's

Apparently not.

It's been reported that Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith Grey ever since, is considering a return after saying she's urging the show's producers to cancel it.

"Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for a 19th season by ABC, making it the longest-running primetime medical drama series in television history and Elleon Pompeo actually signed a new contract with ABC to return on this show.

As THR reported, season 19 will see her reunited with co-stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

Ellen Pompeo reportedly received "another salary increase and remains broadcast television's highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series."

Season 19 negotiations "went easily" between Ellen and ABC.

As of 2017, Ellen has become the highest-paid actress on television after signing a historic $20 million contract with the broadcast network ABC.

New and returning characters will "explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine" ABC said in a statement.

"Grey's Anatomy" executive producer and showrunner, Krista Vernoff, will remain on board.

"Grey's Anatomy" has a global impact that can't be overstated. Grey's touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters," she said in a statement. "I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact."

Creator Shonda Rhimes also published a statement about the season 19 renewal of the long-running television series. "I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Shonda said. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Months have passed with no word on the status of "Grey's Anatomy" season 19. Fans wondered if the current season will be Ellen's final as she signed up for season 18. In a recent interview, Ellen said that the program could be coming to an end and she personally would love to see that happen. She even gave a logical explanation for it.

