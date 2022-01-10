If a person marries a member of the royal family, they must follow all the strict protocols that the firm requires; Meghan Markle is not an exception, but one particular rule stood out for her, and a royal biographer finds it "strange." What could this be?

Speaking to the Netflix documentary "The Royal Wives of Windsor," Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth claims that a royal needs at least "one police officer" for the rest of their lives.

"Always, until you die. Within shouting distance will be a police officer. Well, that's quite strange," he said. (via Express UK)

Security specialist Jacquie Davis was also interviewed in the documentary saying the Duchess of Sussex had to get used to no longer being able to do regular activities on her own.

The former bodyguard, who has 25 years of experience within the royal family, also detailed how the Sussexes interacted with the crowd because everyone "wanted to see her."

She said royal fans want to get ahold of Markle to touch her, ask for an autograph, selfies, and more, but none of it was allowed for royalty.

Things Meghan Markle had to Give up When She Married Prince Harry

According to Business Insider, the Duchess of Sussex had to sacrifice many things after joining the British royal family.

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed she had to give up her passport, driver's license, and keys.

At the time, the royal said she was trapped when she was having "suicidal thoughts." When she asked the household for help, she was denied service.

"When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver's license, my keys. All that gets turned over," she said.

Per The List, there are more things that Markle is not allowed to do since she married the Duke. Since Markle was an actress, she's used to entertaining fans with selfies and autographs, but neither of the two is not allowed anymore.

She also had to give up her acting career, traveling solo, slurp her tea, wearing short skirts to show her bare legs and many more.

