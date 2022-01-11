Bob Saget's final hours before his death had been very heartwarming, especially to his family.

After failing to check out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Grande Lakes, Orlando, on Sunday, a cleaner reportedly spotted the 65-year-old comic.

Before his sudden death, Bob had played two sold-out gigs in Florida on Friday and Saturday.

However, comedian Tim Wilkins, who opened for Bob during his Orlando and Jacksonville concerts, has talked to The Sun about his dying moments alive.

He went on to explain that Bob Saget had a lot going on in his personal life and that he was happy and working on other initiatives.

Tim went on to say that this was their first time working together, but that "he barged into my dressing room and introduced himself and was as lovely as could be" on the first night.

Bob told him about how he watched his films, which the comic said meant a lot to him.

"And he's the type of person you feel like you've known for 20 years, so as much as I mourn him after only meeting him as a fan, I can't imagine how much the people who knew him well must be feeling today."

However, the night before his death, Bob Saget gushed over his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, a journalist who hosted "Eat Travel Rock TV" in 2018.

"He'd stop and say, 'She's lovely,' and I'd say, 'You did mention that, Bob,' and he'd say, 'You should look her up, she's quite great, she's got a lot going on,' and he enjoyed being a part of what she's doing.'

Bob also gushed about his prior marriage's three daughters.

Tim couldn't say goodbye to Bob on the last night, so he left him a message thanking him and explaining that he had to go.

"And then I sent him a message that I never got a response to the next morning, which is now heartbreaking. But at the time I thought he's flying, he's busy. I didn't believe it. I still don't."

Bob got into his hotel room at 2:17 AM on Sunday.

Bob Saget's Possible Cause of Death

Bob Saget's cause of death inquiry has ruled out drugs or foul play.

According to TMZ, he may have died as a result of a medical issue such as a stroke or a heart attack.

The actor was discovered face-up on the bed, his left arm over his chest, and his right arm alongside him.

