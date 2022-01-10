When you're dating Mariah Carey, it feels like Christmas every day.

The "Through the Rain" singer is said to have no qualms about lavishing lavish gifts on her lover, Bryan Tanaka. He, on the other hand, is already embarrassed by her spending habits.

Mariah and her boyfriend spent the holidays in Aspen last month, and they had to do some shopping while they were there.

"Mariah actually dumps thousands each month buying on his fancy clothing, jewelry, and automobiles," an insider close to the pair told OK magazine.

"Every time they go on vacation, it's all about luxury, and he's given carte blanche to buy everything he wants."

The 38-year-old backup dancer is described as a "nice, incredibly dedicated guy" who dated the 52-year-old after her 2016 divorce from ex-husband Nick Cannon.

According to the insider, Mariah's lavish spending on him makes him uncomfortable because he isn't used to such lavish spending due to his humble origins.

However, the "We Belong Together" singer believes that nothing is too wonderful for her partner, having lavished him with multiple extravagant Christmas gifts during the holidays.

That didn't stop her from showering Bryan with gifts, no matter how costly they were.

"Bryan didn't realize this is what he signed up for when he started engaged with Mariah," the source said, "but if it makes her happy, he should just let her treat him!"

Are Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Marrying?

Mariah Carey is allegedly not getting married again after two trips down the aisle.

Despite her feelings for Bryan Tanaka, the "Butterfly" singer has no intentions to marry him.

Mariah's last marriage, when she was only 23 years old, made her feel suffocated since Tommy Mottola was supposedly excessively controlling, according to another allegation by the source.

Nick Cannon, her recent ex-husband, reportedly desired children but refused to do so outside of their marriage.

"She's made it obvious that she wants to keep her status as a single woman," their insider stated.

The relationship is moving from strength to strength, according to a source who spoke to People magazine, with the "Always Be My Baby" singer feeling "very pleased."

"He's always doting on her and they have a fantastic time together," the insider continued, adding that Bryan is also excellent with Monroe and Morocco, her twins.

