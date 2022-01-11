Drew Barrymore is apparently concerned that after the current season ends, her talk show may be canceled.

The former "Charlie's Angels" star was reportedly lucky to have "The Drew Barrymore Show" extended for a second season, according to Star magazine.

Unfortunately, a third season does not appear to be on the cards at this time, as the show's ratings have allegedly plummeted.

"Drew's numbers started off terrible, and while they've improved a little this season, it's definitely not enough for her to get renewed for a third," one source told the site.

"Drew enlisted the support of pals to raise ratings, but he hasn't been able to turn things around."

According to reports, "The Drew Barrymore Show" has just approximately 500,000 viewers, while its competition, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," has roughly 2.5 million.

Drew has put her love life on wait due to her talk show commitments, and she doesn't have enough time to care for her daughters.

"She'd be able to get back to work if she didn't have to pour her heart and soul into it."

Staff is seeing the writing on the wall, according to the insider, that despite Drew's hard work and optimistic demeanor, she will not be able to salvage the program.

The employees are already sending out resumés and getting ready to hunt for new employment.

They apparently agreed to invite "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston on a prior episode to assist improve the show's ratings.

Over the last few years, they've also welcomed additional A-listers.

The Truth About 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Getting Canceled

Drew Barrymore does not appear to be concerned about the future of her beloved chat show.

Despite the fact that the ratings are not always favorable, they are renewed due of the support of their supporters.

As a result, the Star magazine story should be taken with a grain of salt.

Hello, Drew. Let’s catch up on old times. https://t.co/fug861uKqF — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 8, 2022

Drew Barrymore 'Scream'

In a promo video for "Scream Week" on her talk show, the 46-year-old Golden Globe winner spoke with Ghostface over the phone.

They welcomed Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for the forthcoming fifth installment of "Scream" on Monday.

The actors reunited on "The Drew Barrymore Show" more than 25 years after co-starring in the original horror film in 1996.

Despite the fact that Drew's character did not survive the remainder of the films, she made light of her role as Casey Becker in the film's classic opening sequence, stating, "And my character didn't quite make it, but I'll be here too."

