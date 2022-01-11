Despite dating Julia Fox, Kanye West isn't given up on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, the Grammy Award-winning rapper has maintained his pursuit of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and he is rumored to be intentionally turning up where she wants to appear.

West is said to have traveled to Miami for New Year's Eve because he knew Kardashian would be there with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who was headlining an event with Miley Cyrus.

Instead, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur stayed at home with her children in California.

Later, sources said that she had intended to travel to the Dominican Republic with Davidson in early January, but that her 44-year-old estranged husband had heard about it and was considering coming as well.

Instead, Kardashian altered the itinerary to include a trip to the Bahamas.

"Kim had planned to fly to Miami with Pete for New Year's," a source told Page Six, "but Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu gig there."

"Of course, he met Julia Fox there, and he's made a huge show out of flaunting their new relationship."

According to the same source, Kim Kardashian was not pleased to learn that Kanye West had acquired a property across the street from her.

The house has been labeled as a "tear-down" by realtors, and it is assumed that the "All Of the Lights" rapper would demolish it and rebuild it before moving on, similar to how he did with their Hidden Hills property.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the "Jesus Is King" rapper in February 2021, and was proclaimed legally single only last month.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are West and Kardashian's four children.

Sorry Julia Fox -- Looks Like Ye Hasn't Moved On Yet

This isn't the first time West has attempted to reclaim his ex-affections. wife's

The "Donda" hitmaker sung at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in December that he wanted Kardashian to "run straight back to me."

West also stated in an interview with the "Drink Champs" podcast that he and his children want them to be together.

Insiders told OK magazine that West believes he and Kardashian are "soulmates" and that they would reconnect in the future.

Other women linked to the Yeezy entrepreneur are reported to be a distraction because Kardashian is the only woman he wants to be with.

