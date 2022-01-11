Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for over 15 years now, but one report suggests that their marriage is falling apart and causing them to fight during a New Year's Eve party; could this be true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, the Australian couple is having a tense relationship with each other. Despite having a lavish New Year's Eve celebration in Sydney, the two spend most of their time away from each other.

The reason why they're giving the cold shoulder and having a "tense" party is because of Urban's jealousy over his wife's latest movie titled "The Silent Wife."

The magazine noted a handful of male celebrities who could star opposite of Kidman like Colin Farrell, Alexander Skarsgard, Brad Pitt, and even Leonardo DiCaprio.

Urban can't contain his feelings and becomes furious over the guys because his wife reportedly won't do anything to stop them.

"Nicole would have to be a saint not to be flattered by all the attention, but her blushes are driving Keith over the edge," the insider noted.

The singer is reportedly "insecure" about the situation, and the number of male celebrities who have been pursuing to star along with his wife is "putting him into meltdown territory."

The source concluded the report, saying the New Year's Eve party was "tense at times," and the guests know what's happening behind closed doors.

READ NOW: Kate Middleton Earns Praises After 2021 Royal Engagements, Future Queen Consort Has THIS Royal As Her 'Perfect Mentor' In The Firm

The Truth Behind Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's Marital Woes

Suggest debunked the claims after the magazine published the report by saying there is no substantial evidence to support their claims.

The outlet pointed out the photos attached to the report showing the two interacting with guests on separate balconies for a short while, and the public has no idea how much time they spent with each other inside of their home in Australia.

In addition, they have been married for more than a decade, so it's okay for them to mingle with friends and spend time apart at the party because they see each other on a daily basis.

Furthermore, Urban recently shared a heartwarming message for his wife online after winning a Golden Globe.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, "I'm so very proud of you! Your 'becoming' Lucille was spellbinding. I felt it, and I KNEW I was not alone. I love you so much Nicole Mary." (via iHeart)

READ ALSO: Naya Rivera's Angel: Model Sister Nickayla Talks About 'Dark Place' After Tragedy, Still Living with Ryan Dorsey and Nephew Josey