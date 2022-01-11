It has been recently reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Bronze medalist Deon Lendore passed away at the age of 29.

According to TMZ, he tragically died after a three-car crash in Texas on Monday, January 10, 2022. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed to the source that the track star was driving westbound on FM 485 in Milam County. He used his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, which crossed over the center line and "sideswiped a vehicle" that came on the opposite way.

Lendore drifted over the center line again, which resulted in him crashing into a 2018 Infiniti SUV.

As also reported by the Texas DPS, Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old woman driver of the Infinity was sent to a nearby hospital with "incapacitating injuries." On the other hand, the driver of the car that was sideswiped suffered no injuries, as per the source.

Lendore, The Olympic Star

Sportsmax revealed that Lendore is an Arima-based track athlete who won bronze in the Men's 4x400m as a part of the Trinidad and Tobago team during the 2012 London Olympics. They also won the 2015 World Championships with silver in the same event.

The TTFA extends deepest condolences to the family of Olympic Bronze medalist Deon Lendore as well as the Track and Field Fraternity following his death in a car accident in the United States on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/s6Nd9EhPUc — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) January 11, 2022

As the publisher would say, Lendore had a "wonderful junior career" while excelling at Texas A&M University, winning the Bowerman award in 2014.

He was even named a three-time Pan Am Junior Championships silver medallist at that time. For his career as an individual, the athlete earned bronze medals in the 400m run at the World Indoor Championships in 2016 held in Oregon.

Two years later, he also won bronze at 4x400m along with the T&T team at Birmingham. Lendore became a representative at three Olympic Games as a member of Trinidad and Tobago during 2012, 2016, and 2021. He even participated in three World Championships in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

Rest in Peace, Lendore

The President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, Brian Lewis, left a statement regarding his death. It read, "Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss."

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism, and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all who he would have touched. May Deon Rest and Sleep in Eternal Peace," he added.

Fans and friends in the same field also left their messages as soon as they heard the news regarding his unfortunate death.

As we look at @deonlendore final moments of representing #TeamTTO you will see that his final act was one of kindness and service. He wheeled Dwight from the main stadium to the warmup stadium when Dwight couldn’t walk.



Rest Well Deon….Rest Well❤️😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/XIRs5yq0sl — Nic-Connor Alexander (@nicconnor) January 11, 2022



May his soul rest in peace.

