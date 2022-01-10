Longtime, well-known children's show actor Nicholas Donnelly reportedly passed away at the age of 83.

Daily Mail reported that Donnelly died in his sleep during the weekend, though he had not been previously ill, as confirmed by his family.

In a statement released as a tribute to Donnelly on Monday, January 10, he was described to be "very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know."

His family also said, "He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather...He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome."

Donnelly's Life

The actor grew up in Kensington, West London, according to the same source. He married his wife Alrun after meeting in the 50s while going through his National Service in Germany. They lasted for more than 60 years.

Throughout his career, he has been pretty much known by the majority as teacher Mr. MacKenzie in the children's show "Grange Hill." Apart from that, he also appeared in the BBC police series "Dixon of Dock Green," portraying Sergeant Johnny Wills for 200 episodes in the show, along with lead star Jack Warner.

The late actor was remembered for his character's lines like "Evening all" and "Goodnight, all," becoming the program's staple.

Donnelly earned more acting credits for appearing in "The Saint," which is led by Roger Moore. He starred in the 1982 film "Venom" and the comedy film "Carry On Sergeant."

After 11 years, he retired to Hastings with his wife and became a lay minister at his Catholic Church, St Mary Star of the Sea.

The news of his death came days after Phil Redmond announced that they were set to make a film for "Grange Hill." In fact, it has also been revealed by the creator that they have just completed the script based on the children's hit show set in a school.

Soon after the news was reported, fans have shared their tribute to the actor, revealing their favorite portrayals of Donnelly in films and series.

May his soul rest in peace.

