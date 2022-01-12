Ever since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now living along with their two children, Lilibet Diana and Archie, in Montecito, California. However, one PR guru claims that this is not what the Duke initially wanted; here's why.

According to Richard Hillgrove, the Duke of Sussex is not happy with his current life as he looks "jaded."

He was described as like a "rabbit in the headlights and caught up in it." (via Express UK)

Hillgrove noted a particular moment where the Prince explained his situation in the bombshell documentary and interview with Tom Bradby in 2019.

The PR guru said Prince Harry revealed in the ITV interview that he's going to leave the royal family because "he doesn't want to be in the limelight."

He added that the royal was morphed into a "creation" when he moved to the United States, even noting his appearance in James Corden's show where he sang on top of a bus.

"It's a million miles from what he professed that he wanted - he said he wanted a private life," Hillgrove added.

Prince Harry is described as someone who has gone so far in the present.

The expert then revealed that there seems to be jealousy from the inside because he's not the first in line "at all that type of stuff."

However, he clarified that the Duke of Sussex has innate importance and power within him, but when he moved to America, the "puppet masters" who are described to be controlling the couple can't get much "more out of them."

Richard Hillgrove concluded his statement, saying he feels sorry for the Duke.

Since moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a center of attention, especially when they appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where they accused a particular member of the royal family of discussing Archie's skin color before he was born.

This year, Buckingham Palace is preparing for the Duke's revelation as he's planning to publish a book that is expected to contain his experiences while staying with the firm.

In a previous statement, Harry said the upcoming memoir would be written: "not as the prince" he was, but rather as "the man" whom he had become.

