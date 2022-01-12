Abbott Elementary may be the new kid on the block, but they are also shaping up to be the coolest ones there.

The hit comedy series following teachers and a relatively insane Principal at a Philadelphia public school who are trying their best to pave a path towards success for their students. This insane Principal is played by none other than the incredible Janelle James. The actor-comedian spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the overwhelmingly positive response to the show. While the success was sudden, James did not find it surprising. She said:

It's fun, it's exciting, but I'm not surprised...I read the script, I was like, "Oh, this s--- is hilarious." I'm really pessimistic, I'm not an optimistic person, but I've never been more optimistic about, or sure of any other project...That's not true. I feel like I have good taste... But I don't try for things that I think are bad. So I knew it was a good show, whether I booked it or not. I wanted to be involved so much because it was so funny - one of the best pilots I have, maybe, ever read.

James's character, Principal Ava Coleman, has instantly become everyone's favorite least favorite character, wielding the recognizably loveable zaniness and subjective incompetence of Michael Scott- a comparison James has said she "felt honored" by. While Ava is unquestionably the villain of Abbott, James believes we will grow with the character to see a far more multidimensional human being.

I'm the villain, and every show needs that or it'd be boring. Hopefully, as we go along - because no one is all good or all bad - you hopefully find out there's more to her, or maybe not dislike her as much as the show goes on. I'm the character you hate to love. I believe Michael Scott started like that as well. You're like, "What is this guy's deal?" And then by the end you're like, "Oh my God, he's getting married!" So Ava will show different sides, but right now she's just absolute chaos. She's chaotic. That's how I would describe her. She's chaotic. And she's the clown, which is what I am. She comes in, gets a laugh, and then she's outta there.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 9 and streams on Hulu.