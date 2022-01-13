The only Jonas family members without children are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Kevin and Joe, Nick's brother, are already parents.

Priyanka and Nick have been married for four years and have yet to bring a child into the world.

Priyanka told Vanity Fair that she envisions children in her future with Nick, despite the fact that some couples choose not to have children. They are, however, not in a hurry to start a family.

"By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

When the 39-year-old was asked if their schedules were too busy to start a family, she immediately answered, "No, we're not too busy to practice."

However, the former pageant queen realized that once she and her musician husband established a baby, their lifestyles would have to slow down.

Priyanka said, "I'm okay with that. We're both okay with that."

What's Keeping Priyanka Chopra Busy

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra reflected on maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

She confessed to being "such a worker bee" and that she always prioritizes her job because she's a "very ambitious person."

However, she did mention how she's craving some balance in her life.

Priyanka explained, "I'm craving my family life. I'm craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn't do because I was just 'blinders on' and working."

Priyanka Chopra Protects Herself

The actress also said she has become more introverted while pursuing her career because she's starting to protect herself because of "how much it takes out of you."

Priyanka mentioned how she's also ensuring that she's saying and doing the right thing, dressing the right way, and trying hard to make any mistakes because the entire world is watching.

"It takes a considerable toll," she added.

Does Nick Jonas Want Kids?

In Nick Jonas' interviews, he said how he wanted many children with his wife. But he also adopted the same attitude as the Indian star.

Back in 2021, the "Jealous" hitmaker said, "We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that."

