Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's latest engagement, according to social media fans, has a strange ring to it.

Following their engagement announcement, a bizarre theory went viral when they promised eternal love by swallowing each other's blood.

The actress from "Jennifer's Body" shared a video of her Rockstar boyfriend proposing to her behind a tree.

In the video, a surprised Fox can be seen beaming as the "Bloody Valentine" singer gets down on one knee and gives her with a package holding a ring.

After then, the couple can be seen kissing.

The Hollywood actress captioned the video, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic."

She went on to say, "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

Fox added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are said to have met while filming "Midnight In the Switchgrass" in 2020 and have been dating since then.

They weren't afraid to exhibit their affection for one another in public, such as when Kelly admitted to wearing his girlfriend's blood around his neck.

While supporters are overjoyed that they are engaged, some are taken aback by the proposal and make outlandish allegations.

Many Twitter users believe they are vampires in real life.

Megan Fox, MGK - Real-Life Vampires?

According to @lydianajones1, "My theory is that MGK is a vampire and he used his vampire magic to force Megan fox into the relationship bc there is no way she would marry that man of her own will. Sorry."

@zovberry added, "Megan fox and MGK drank each other's b l o o d ???? What in the Vampire diaries is this...."

@zoecovinsky also tweeted, "mgk and megan fox vampires confirmed??????," while @dasthewayyy said, "mgk & megan fox do give vampire vibes tbh"

@cheatmanced, "Megan Fox and MGK drinking each other's blood is sexy in a romantic horror vampire film sorta way not in a we're in the middle of a pandemic and you have coke in your veins kinda way."

Another hoped Fox and Kelly's romance would last just because romance is dead if it didn't.

@_SmnthaJones wrote, "if mgk and megan fox ever get divorced then love is officially dead because if those two blood sucking vampires who post poetic instagram captions for each other don't make it then does love even exist."

