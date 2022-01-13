After more than a decade of marriage and two children, Jason Mamoa and Lisa Bonet have recently revealed that they are divorcing.

The "Game of Thrones" star said in a poignant Instagram post that their relationship and family are also changing with the times.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Despite their split, Mamoa and Bonet said in their joint statement that their love for each other would carry on and are just going to "free each other" to become "who we are learning to become."

However, as they are splitting up, several fans point fingers at Mamoa's "Aquaman" co-star Amber Heard, saying she is why their marriage ended.

Lisa Bonet Jealous of Amber Heard?

There were reports earlier this month that Amber Heard was flirting with Jason Mamoa when they were filming "Aquaman 2."

Lisa Bonet was said to be jealous. She wanted some distance between her husband and his co-star, according to sources, since she thinks Heard would do anything to boost her career.

According to sources, Bonet was pals with Johnny Depp, who is still accusing his ex-wife Heard of defamation after she called him a "wife-beater."

Bonet's anxieties about her marriage allegedly arose as a result of Heard's propensity of becoming involved with her co-stars.

Did Amber Heard Cause Jason Mamoa, Lisa Benet Split?

Despite the fact that there is no proof that Amber Heard was involved in Jason Mamoa and Lisa Benet's breakup, followers have taken to Twitter to blame the blonde beauty of being the root of the problem, with one labeling Heard a "curse."

@No_Reason_Jenz tweeted, "Amber Heard on hearing that Jason mamo and Lisa Bonet are to split. The turd curse has struck again!"

Another Twitter user, @starshine_3, questioned, "What the F--- did Amber Heard do now?"

@MrsAngelMiller also said, "Suspicious! Especially when the news spreads about Amber Heard had flirting with Mamoa."

But @vwchilders13 had to remind people that "#johnnydepp broke up his relationship not long after starring in a film with #AmberHeard."

"Jason Mamoa is now splitting with his wife after starring in a film with her. The wait and see if she struck again has started. #JustSaying."

