We are hearing Machine Gun Wedding bells because Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are ENGAGED, and, apparently, it was a surprise to Megan Fox!

MGK popped the question when he and his super-star new finace were on vacation in Puerto Rico. While the engagement officially took place on Wednesday, Megan Fox has revealed that she was surprised by when the question was asked. A source told People Magazine that, "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though...They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation." The entire proposal was caught on tape (thank goodness, right?) Fox posted it to her Instagram, and it is one of the cutest things we have ever seen. The actress, looking flawless in a crop top and matching pants, covers her mouth in joyful shock when a stylishly dressed MGK went down on one knee. Honestly, this may be the cutest video we have ever seen!



In the caption of her post, Megan Fox wrote:

Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22.

Regardless of whether or not they ACTUALLY consumed each other's blood, we are happy the couple has found love eternal love with eachother. (We are also AMPED to see the pictures at what we are CERTAIN will be the wedding of the century!)