NEW SANTA CLAUSE LORE JUST DROPPED: Apparently, in the world of Tim Allen's classic Christmas movie The Santa Clause (and its two sequels), Santa IS NOT immortal, he DOES, in fact, age, and actually, at age 65, it might be about time for him to retire.

Tim Allen is coming back to play Santa Claus once more, but this time it's for a TV show. The Last Man Standing actor and producer is partnering with Netflix for a series based on his famous 90's holiday classic. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

"The Santa Clause series will find Scott [Calvin] approaching his 65th birthday and realizing he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world - especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life."

This is an interesting continuation to the series, which began in 1994 and saw one sequel in 2002, and another in 2006.

(It also more or less explains the beginning of the first Santa Clause movie, in which the elves seem to be conspiring to make Santa disappear and replace him with someone new, and the one Calvin replaces seems to simply disappear into thin air. Honestly, it's a relief to know the elves weren't actually plotting to kill the old guy - they did always look way too happy when they see the new Santa arrive in the workshop.)

While the first two Santa Clause movies have decent critical and audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the third did absolutely abysmally, earning scores that were well below the 50% mark.

Luckily, the lead creative staff from the first two films are the ones returning to head up the series, including showrunner and Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, and his former creative partner Rick Messina.

Hopefully, with their minds and Tim Allen's acting combined yet again, they'll make another sweet and heartwarming series that will be ready to make us feel all toasty inside by next Christmas.