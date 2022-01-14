Kate Middleton recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Despite the so-called "feud" within the royal family after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals, the Sussexes reportedly interacted with the birthday girl; how did it happen?

Speaking to Us Weekly's "Royally Us" podcast, royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to Kate for her birthday despite living thousands of miles apart.

Harry and Meghan are currently based in Montecito, California, with their two children, while the Duchess of Cambridge lives in the United Kingdom.

Andersen revealed the couple decided not to make any public greeting for the royal, but rather, they reached out via a video call.

"From what I understand, they did a video call, they wished her a happy birthday, very private. But, Harry and Meghan were not going to post anything as they did two years ago when Kate turned 38," Andersen said. (via Express UK)

Even though Harry and Meghan made a public move during Kate's 38th birthday, this time, they opted to greet her privately.

How did Kate Middleton Celebrate her 40th Birthday?

Andersen also opened up about how the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her new milestone.

Kate Middleton reportedly had a "very low-key" celebration over the weekend. The 72-year-old author said the party was "kept to a small family affair."

The celebration was held at Anmer Hall, where Prince William and Kate Middleton have been residing.

There were a few family members who were invited, and Kate's closest friends also joined them by baking their cakes.

In addition, the Kensington Palace also released three new portraits of the Duchess shot by famed fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

According to People Magazine, there were indications that Kate paid homage and added references from past portraits.

The outlet noted how the recent photos resemble previous works of Cecil Beaton, a photographer who previously worked with the Queen Mother, Princess Margret, and Queen Elizabeth II.

She paid homage to the late Princess Diana by wearing her famous sapphire engagement ring and a pair of Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings.

According to The Court Jeweller, the Duchess also wore accessories loaned to her by the longest-reigning monarch.

