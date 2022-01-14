When asked about his exiled brother Andrew Prince Charles shrugged aside queries. This is a troubling time for the royal family as the disgraced duke is reportedly set to find out this weekend whether Fergie and his daughters would be dragged into the battle and questioned by the legal team of Virginia Giuffre.

One can say Prince Charles seems fine with everything, or he's just that good at keeping himself impassive. Andrew's sexual assault case will go to trial after a court in the United States refused to dismiss it. If the royal family cannot do anything about it, they appeared to have decided that they would not engage in the reports either.

Prince Charles declined to discuss the crisis gripping his family. During a visit to the Haddo Country Park in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, Charles was asked about the incident. Asked by Sky News' James Matthews: "Can I ask your view on your brother's position?". Even though his brother was stripped of his military titles, patronages, and HRH title, Charles - who is reported to have played a major role in the decision to do so - would not be drawn. Instead, he continued to talk to those affected by Storm Arwen in late November.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito Dead Because of Cops? Series of Missteps Revealed in New 100-Page Report

According to a source in The Times, Andrew's legal team expects to learn who among his family members may be called to testify under oath as soon as this weekend. Known as the "great deposition taker" in contemporary America, Ms. Giuffre's lawyer David Boies has already stated that he intends to examine Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

When Ms Giuffre, an accused Jeffrey Epstein"sex slave", claimed to have slept with the prince in Ghislaine Maxwell after they had danced together at Tramp nightclub in 2001, they are sure to be questioned about Andrew's alibi.

On Friday night, Buckingham Palace issued a two-line statement confirming that he would have to defend the lawsuit "on his own" as "a private citizen."

As reported by the Insider, Princes Charles and William were "instrumental" in the decision to divest Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles. A royal insider told Insider's Mikhaila Friel that the Duke of York will no longer use the HRH title in any official capacity after Buckingham Palace declared on Thursday that he had lost his titles and patronages. The decision was made only days after a New York judge rejected Andrew's attempt to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault complaint against him. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement said.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Snubbed in SAG Awards 2022, Winning an Oscar Now Impossible, Fans Believe