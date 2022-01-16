Will Smith and Sheree Zampino have been separated since 1995, but stories about them are still circulating up to this day. Recently, one magazine suggests that the actress' new gig in a reality show should scare the actor as she's ready to expose him about his previous wrongdoings; could this be true?

According to a report published by Life & Style, Zampino's stint in the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" should scare her ex-husband as she's ready to spill all the details about their failed marriage.

A source revealed that Smith is already panicking and "freaking out" on what his ex could say.

The "Men In Black" actor reportedly spoke to Zampino about the matter, and he begged her to "remain tight-lipped" about the details behind their relationship.

In addition, producers of the Bravo show are "already orchestrating scenarios" that would trigger her to share some juicy information.

Since Zampino is a new cast member, she has a lot of things to prove to the show, and she's feeling the pressure that would make her talk about her past.

The Truth Behind Will Smith, Sheree Zampino

Suggest debunked the claims by saying the story is unlikely to happen as Zampino already had a reality show in the past way before her casting on "RHOBH."

The outlet noted that the actress used to be one of the main cast members of "Hollywood Exes." A big part of the show was the reality stars talking about their former relationships.

Zampino indeed shared a few details about her marriage with Smith, but the outlet mentioned that she never crossed any "inappropriate lines."

In addition, the actress won't share any personal details as she remained close with the Smith family as she's the mother of the actor's eldest child.

Furthermore, she's close with Jada Pinkett Smith, and she occasionally drops by at the famed Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

Zampino is also welcome to the family as she recently spent the holidays with the family.

Taking to Instagram, Will Smith's ex-wife posed for a selfie with Jada Pinkett Smith in front of a Christmas tree to celebrate holiday festivities.

Aside from that, Zampino gushes about the family on her social media accounts, including the time when she congratulated Smith on his memoir, writing, "Congratulations on the official release of 'WILL' Your endurance, discipline, faithfulness, and countless sacrifices for so many is not lost on me!"

