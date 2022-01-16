Farrah Abraham is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons as she was arrested over the weekend after allegedly slapping a security staff.

According to law enforcement insiders who spoke to TMZ, the "Teen Mom" star was at the Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, California, last Sunday.

The reality TV star is said to be partying with a friend in the club. While enjoying the night, another source told the outlet that another party-goer allegedly assaulted the two. The unnamed person was described as someone who hated Abraham.

Later on, the TV star started acting aggressively towards everyone and was instructed to leave the premises immediately. However, she refused to do so.

The situation escalated quickly as she allegedly slapped the security guard.

Sources clarified to the outlet that there were no authorities involved in the incident, but someone had called paramedics. When they arrived, cops were contacted for backup after someone reported that someone was so "belligerent."

Abraham was taken into police custody and got released shortly after.

At the time of this writing, there is no information whether the "16 and Pregnant" star would be charged or not. The outlet clarified that no one was injured.

Farrah Abraham Shares her Side of the Story

Speaking to the outlet, Abraham shared her side of the story and what went down that evening, saying she's tired of being "being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records."

She mentioned that what happened was a "private person's arrest," and her legal counsel took care of the situation.

In addition, Abraham said the incident was "terrifying and traumatizing" as people attacked her to the point that she never enjoyed her dinner.

"I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures."

Furthermore, she claims that workers of the establishment attacked her while having finner, and the staff allegedly took a video of what happened to leak it to the media.

Not Farrah Abraham's First Time

The recent incident comes almost three years after Farrah Abraham got arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel after allegedly fighting with a staff.

The TV star reportedly got into a heated argument with another security guard. She was also asked to leave the premises, but she insisted on staying.

However, things got violent as she allegedly struck the guard.

At the time, Abraham was reportedly intoxicated with alcohol and used her celebrity status in the hotel.

She was later arrested, booked, and was held on $500 bail.

