Celine Dion had to skip her North American tour amid her seemingly worsening health issues.

Dion's fans have to wait once again as the singer announced on her social media account that she still feels not okay even after consulting her doctor. With that, she revealed that she had to cancel her "Courage World Tour" this time.

"I was really hoping I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing," she wrote.

She also uploaded the formal announcement on her Twitter, showing that all her tours from March 9 to April 22 are all canceled.

Despite her North American tour's postponement, Dion said that the European leg of her tour will still begin in May.

The same announcement mentioned that the singer had been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms. Thus, her recovery period is taking longer than she and her team expected.

Previously, she managed to complete all 52 shows of her tour in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic started.

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022

Although she has to say goodbye, for now, she expressed her hopes to perform again soon.

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road," Dion said. "I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again."

Celine Dion Previously Canceled Las Vegas Residency Because of Same Reason

Before her recent cancelation, Celine Dion also delayed her new residency in Las Vegas last year, with TODAY saying that her muscle spasms also prevented her from performing.

READ ALSO: Bob Saget Cause of Death: Family Medical History Critical Contribution to Untimely Death?

At that time, she expressed her heartbreak and sadness as she had to skip the shows she prepared for months with her team.

Dion then apologized for letting down everyone but also assured her fans that she would use her time to get better faster. As of the writing, it remains unknown what type of disease she is exactly suffering from. But apart from her health issues, she is also dealing with emotional and mental problems because of her late husband, René Angélil.

READ MORE: Duke of York Out! Prince Andrew Urged To Give Up Dukedom Because of THIS