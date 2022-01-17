Jay Barker recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after allegedly attempting to run over his estranged wife, Sara Evans. Now, he's ready to air his side as he broke his silence and released a brief statement on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Barker began his statement by saying he's humble for the support he received from friends, family, and supporters.

Although the retired professional football quarterback did not give more information about the main issue, he said everyone confronts challenges in life, and his family is not an exception.

Barker continued his statement by slightly calling out the alleged false information about the true story, saying, "Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives."

He said he loves his family and asks for privacy at this time for the sake of his family members, especially his children.

He concluded the post by signing his name and adding a bible verse.

What Happened to Sara Evans, Jay Barker?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the former athlete was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend after he allegedly attempted to run over Sara Evans.

The 49-year-old retired football player was charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

On Saturday, he was held in custody at the Davidson County Jail. He underwent 12 hours of domestic violence hold.

READ NOW: Prince Harry REAL Reason For Not Returning to the UK: Duke Getting 'Double-Standards' Treatment at Homeland?

Authorities held him with a bond of $10,000. He was released the same day.

Per cops familiar with the incident, police officers arrived at the early hours of Saturday at a property in Nashville.

The country singer reportedly attended a party thrown by her neighbor. She later got inside a friend's car to go across the street.

At the time, the singer claims she saw her estranged husband "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed."

Barker had left the area way before Evans was able to call the police.

Jay Barker, Sara Evans History

Per the outlet, the former couple tied the not in 2008, but they later separated. Before Barker, Evans was previously married and had three children with Craig Schelske.

Evans is a critically-acclaimed country singer that has chart-topping tracks like "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," "A Little Bit Stronger," and many more.

On the other hand, Barker is a former football player. He played for the University of Alabama in the early 1990s.

He was later drafted to the National Football League, where he played for the Green Bay Packers.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Flung Chicago Into a Piñata? Fans Poked Fun at Rapper's Hilarious Photo During Daughter's Birthday