Is Brad Pitt having the biggest regret in his life as he witnesses his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, fall for The Weeknd?

Pitt and Jolie, unfortunately, ended their relationship, which began during the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" era. Aside from their divorce, they are also battling over their kids' custody.

While they decided to part ways years ago, their legal showdowns do not stop them from seeing someone. In fact, Jolie recently sparked dating buzzes with The Weeknd - and it reportedly made Pitt feel jealous to death.

A news outlet recently claimed that the "Ad Astra" actor feels jealous as he sees his ex-wife dating someone else. It is reportedly worse than expected as he could not afford to see her be happy after she caused many problems and issues in their lives.

It added that Jolie is only doing it to make Pitt jealous and take revenge for what he did to her years ago.

Its report resonated with what OK! Magazine claimed, saying that the actress only wants to date but does not want anything serious yet.



"Angelina's still sexy and hot-blooded as ever. She considers herself a very sexual person. She wants someone to have fun with," the source said.

However, both reports did not mention any reliable origin of the buzz, making the whole news about Pitt and Jolie questionable.

Is Brad Pitt Jealous of The Weeknd?

Far from what the reports suggest, it seems like Pitt does not have the time to regret what their relationship has become.

Recently, Pitt started focusing on the renovation of the Studio Miravel (now Miraval Studios) with the help of French music producer Damien Quintard. They already signed a joint partnership, and Pitt's plans to transform it will soon be underway.

In addition, the actor's Rose Winery made him a little bit busy when it released the second version of its champagne in October.

The Champagne Fleur de Miraval EER2 became the newest edition of the rose-focused winery's project on champagne. It has since been referred to as a version of "immense refinement."

As for Jolie, there is no way she would want to make Pitt jealous as the actress herself has been saying that she is not rushing to fall in love again.

