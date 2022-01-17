The passing of Bob Saget has deeply affected the hearts and lives of many. People all over have come out to pay tribute to the incredible actor and brilliant man. America's Funniest Home Videos paid homage to the former host of the show.

The current host, Alfonso Ribeiro, said on air, "As you've heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member...Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit." After these moving words, Ribero showed a montage of clips of Saget's incredible time on the show.



AFV is not the only one to come out with words of tribute for the late star. Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to Instagram to share her deep and lasting love and respect for the man.

My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

The rest of the moving caption can be seen on Rizzo's Instagram. Bob Saget was an incredible man. Our hearts go out to all who were affected by his passing.