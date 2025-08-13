A Texas-based crisis PR company representing Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in their legal battle with Blake Lively requested a $30,000-a-month fee, claiming concerns about possible online backlash from Taylor Swift fans, TMZ obtained court documents showing.

The Aug. 7, 2024, email, which was filed as part of the Baldoni–Lively court fight, is a PR plan with a side note regarding fears that Lively might "activate" Swift's fan base.

"The social team are now worried about Blake activating the Taylor Swift fan base, which is a major concern," the email stated.

"With this in mind, and to ensure Justin and the studio are 100% protected moving forward, they have now changed the fee to $30,000 per month due to the uptick in social chatter."

An invoice from PR firm Street Relations Inc., led by Jed Wallace, was issued to Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios on Aug. 8, 2024 one day after the email billing the company for $30,000.

Wallace's name appeared in text messages Blake Lively filed in her sexual harassment suit against Baldoni, in which PR experts representing the actor were attributed with assisting to change the public perception on social media.

Lively sued Wallace and his company as defendants in her December 2024 California civil rights filing, although Wallace was subsequently dropped from the case without prejudice.

The legal dispute stems from allegations related to the filming of It Ends With Us. Wallace has since filed a defamation suit against Lively.

Lively recently gave a highly anticipated deposition, during which she reportedly accused Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, of leaking information about Baldoni's presence at the proceeding — a claim Freedman has denied.

Representatives for Wallace and Freedman have not yet responded to requests for comment.