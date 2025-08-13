Justin Bieber has reportedly bought a $7 million house by a lake in Idaho.

The house is near the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, a top pick for stars who want to stay out of sight, according to The US Sun.

Justin, 31, and his wife, Hailey, 28, mostly live with their son Jack Blues in Los Angeles but often escape to Coeur d'Alene now and then to get away from the fame.

While they used to rent there, papers now show they got the big 5,000-square-foot house in 2020 for $4.2 million using an LLC tied to Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group.

The massive house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. It has a kitchen that opens to the dining area, with top-notch tools for cooking. Out back, there is a roofed area to sit, a spot to grill, and a fire pit, great for having people over.

A person from the area told The US Sun that the pop star has come to Coeur d'Alene for many years, often to play golf and hang out with pals.

"He can be out on the water, and hang out at the Gozzer ranch club without being disturbed every day," the source said. "He's just a normal guy and not a pop star."

Justin Says He Doesn't 'Deserve' God's Forgiveness

In a more personal note, Justin took to Instagram to express gratitude for God's forgiveness and shared feelings of emotional and physical exhaustion.

He posted closeup selfies with the caption, "grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don't deserve."

This message followed a cryptic post the previous day where he shared an iMessage screenshot with the phrase, "Standing on business gets tiring. Going to bed. night." He gave no details, causing worry among fans.

Even with buzz online about drug use, Justin's team confirmed he does not take them. They stressed that he is all about being a dad and is in a good place.

Life In Idaho And Family Milestones

Justin and Hailey's Idaho home offers respite from the public eye.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and remain close. Their recent social media posts reflect a united front amid rumors of marital troubles. Faith and family are important to Justin.

His new album, "Swag," came out in July. It references therapy, faith, and family. The cover shows Justin with baby Jack.