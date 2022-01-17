"Things I Should Have Said," a book by Jamie Lynn Spears, has been released.

Her childhood trauma, her child's near-fatal tragedy, and, of course, her connection with elder sister Britney Spears will all be discussed in the explosive book.

Despite the buzz around the book, the "Zoey 101" star is apparently not planning a book tour to promote it.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old actress is more concerned with revealing the truth and recovering from her past than with book sales.

She'll also allegedly contribute a portion of the proceeds to a number of unknown charity.

Jamie Lynn Spears' decision to skip a book tour comes just days after she attempted to clear the air about her book, stating on Instagram last week that it is "not about her," referring to Britney Spears.

She went on to say, "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister."

Jamie Lynn continued her lengthy statement saying, "I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

The "Baby One More Time" singer didn't hesitate to call out her younger sister for profiting off Britney's name during her "Nightline" appearance last week.

Despite Britney's prior assertions, Jamie Lynn Spears acknowledged in the interview that she had no involvement in her elder sister's contentious conservatorship.

Britney's younger sister even claimed that she tried to provide her "a way out" of her conservatorship, but that she was unable to do so.

Following her inhumane conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008, Britney accused her of never having to work for anything while saying that her family still attempts to make her appear like "the crazy one."

Last week, the "Womanizer" singer said in a statement that her family enjoys tearing her down and hurting her, and that she is "disgusted" by them.

"Lesson learned from all this don't trust people or anyone ... make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self!"

But following her statement, Jamie Lynn revealed that her older sister's comments were "absolutely not the truth," despite her "vague accusatory posts."

But just recently, Jamie Lynn tried asking Britney that they handle their issues privately "like sisters should."

Jamie Lynn said in a recent Instagram post, "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up."

