Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently dominating the headlines following the rapper's allegation that he wasn't invited to his own daughter's birthday party.

The Grammy winner accused the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress of failing to invite him to Chicago's 4th birthday party, which Kim hosted for her. As a result, Kanye stormed the party and later hosted his own.

The "Donda" singer shared an emotional video on social media while trying to figure out when his daughter's birthday will be.

He claimed that he was merely posting it on the internet to gain support from his admirers.

"I've called Kim, texted the nannies."

However, while berating his ex-wife for keeping the party's location a secret, he forgot to add that Tristan Thompson was also invited.

"I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he'd ask Khloe."

"Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her."

Kanye West's diatribe spurred internet conjecture over whether Khloe, who has been cheated on by Tristan on multiple occasions, had reconnected with her ex-boyfriend.

Damn they wouldn't tell Kanye West the address for his daughters birthday party

A lawsuit was recently filed against the NBA player after model Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her newborn kid.

Tristan openly apologized to Khloe after a paternity test showed he was the father, stating she didn't deserve it.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

While it was previously disclosed that the Good American creator has been avoiding her ex since the adultery recordings appeared, Kanye's recent video has her followers worried and angry, wondering whether the basketball player has returned to the scene.

"Can't believe they invited Tristan who's cheated on Khloe like a million times and not Kanye," one person tweeted.

"So basically, he's confirming what we already knew.. Tristan ain't going anywhere," another person wrote.

Khloe in the background when Tristan answered the phone for Kanye.

A third person said, "Khloe still kicking it with Tristan for Kanye to be calling him asking about his daughter's party and Tristan asking Khloe. This is why we don't feel sorry for her."

A fourth said, "so kanye who is chi's dad didnt get invited to his own kids party but tristan who recently got a 3rd child, cheats on & disrespects khloé on the daily & not even the father of chicago or stormi had one?????"

"So what i took from that Kanye video is Khloe is still with Tristan like the clown she is not surprised tho . ! ! I told y'all that Khloe loves being Tristan's clown," another tweeted.

