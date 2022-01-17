Is there trouble in paradise for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley?

Their whirlwind relationship appears to be on the rocks almost a year after they went public with their courtship.

The two celebs haven't been spotted together in a few months, and the "Divergent" actress also failed to post a birthday tribute to her partner last month.

After a blow-up shortly before his birthday, a source informed OK magazine that the 30-year-old Hollywood star is considering splitting up with the NFL player.

"She felt Aaron can be too jealous and controlling."

When the pair announced their engagement a year ago, they reportedly "agreed to give each other a lot of freedom."

However, that hasn't been the case now.

"Then Aaron started making a big deal out of Shailene having guy friends, even those relationships were totally platonic," the insider added.

They also went on to say how Rodgers was "grilling her all the time and she felt suffocated."

But Woodley isn't happy with what's going on, as the source said she is feeling "pretty down."

"Shailene is a free spirit and can't be with someone who tries to cage her in."

Rumors about the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the "Big Little Lies" actress have been circulating over the previous several weeks after Woodley neglected to post a birthday message to her boyfriend on his 38th birthday.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Breakup Rumors: The Truth

Despite the fact that their romance may be difficult at the moment, another insider told People magazine last month that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley not posting about each other on important occasions, such as birthdays, was not unusual for them.

The source explained that they have "a different, non-traditional relationship."

The pair is still together, according to the same source, and it's not surprising that they don't tweet about each other on their birthdays because their relationship is "secret."

Timeline of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Relationship

In July 2020, after the football star's public breakup from ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley became the subject of dating rumors.

They made their romance public in February 2021, but only a few months later, they announced their engagement.

Several rumors in recent weeks said that the wedding was off, but after speaking with a source, it appears that their relationship is still going strong.

